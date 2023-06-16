NATO ministers gather to plan the summit in Vilnius

NATO defense ministers met in Brussels on Friday for a second day of talks to prepare the upcoming Vilnius summit of leaders, which will discuss support for Ukraine and security guarantees.

“Today we will prepare the ground for the NATO summit in Vilnius, where leaders will take decisions to further strengthen our deterrence and defense,” said Stoltenberg

“We will review our updated plans for the defense of Europe, we will take steps to ensure our industrial base can meet higher demand, and we will develop a new, more ambitious defense investment pledge, which I expect will set 2 pct of GDP as the minimum to invest in defense.” added Secretary-General Stoltenberg

Opening the meeting, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he expected leaders to discuss boosting ammunition supplies from industry and a commitment to higher defense spending.

They are also set to discuss how best to assure Ukraine’s security until it can join the military alliance, according to U.S. and European officials.