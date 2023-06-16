Intel to carry out largest greenfield investment in Poland’s history

It is a great moment, not only here for Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, commenting on Intel’s plan to invest USD 4.6 bn and employ 2,000 people at a semiconductor integration and testing facility near Wrocław, south-western Poland.



As emphasized by him, it will be the largest greenfield investment in Poland’s history.

Morawiecki explained that the planned investment is “part of the strategy of one of the largest, most important technology companies in the world – a strategy that aims to build new production capacity in semiconductor manufacturing.”

The move “gives great satisfaction – it was worth the effort,” he assessed.

The Prime Minister noted that “it is something extremely important that investments that ensure security, but at the same time also ones that incredibly influence technological development, will be created here in Poland.”

PM @MorawieckiM visited the site of Intel's future investment in Poland 🇵🇱.

It will create new technological opportunities for our country.

20 billion PLN will be invested to build a new factory here. pic.twitter.com/iuhq3do3NI

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) June 16, 2023

Intel Corporation is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, U.S.. It is one of the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturers by revenue. The company employs approximately 10,000 people in the EU.

A greenfield investment is a type of foreign direct investment in which a parent company creates a subsidiary in a different country, building its operations from the ground up.





See photo

Photos: PAP/Sebastian Borowski