Polish four-legged therapists celebrate their day

Dogs are man’s best friends – it is a truth known for centuries. However, these remarkable animals can also be excellent therapists. On Thursday, Poland marked the Day of Canine-Assisted Therapy.



The goal of dog-assisted intervention is to use human-dog interaction to improve a patient’s mental, emotional and physical health. This kind of treatment is gaining increasing recognition and popularity as an effective remedy for many modern lifestyle-related problems.

The method draws on dogs’ natural ability to relate to people. These animals are extremely sensitive to emotions and can adjust their behavior depending on the needs of the patient.

Contact with a dog can bring relief to people suffering from depression, anxiety, stress, or trauma. Psychotherapy with a dog can help increase self-esteem or improve communication skills.

In addition, canine-assisted therapy benefits physical health. Interaction with a dog can stimulate movement and physical activity in patients, especially the elderly, and children. This form of therapy is often used in the rehabilitation process of patients after strokes, surgeries, or for people with disabilities.

The patient’s cooperation with the dog during therapy motivates them to perform exercises, develop motor coordination, and improve manual skills.

An elite job

However, in order for a dog to fulfill its role, it must be properly trained to do so. Not all dogs are suitable for this role. An animal to become a dog therapist must pass an exam at the Polish Kennel Club.

Such dogs can help the blind, wheelchair users, people with sensory disorders or children with autism. They are also widely used to treat children with emotional disorders, such as ADHD or behavioral disorders. Interaction with a dog also helps children develop social, emotional and communication skills.

Canine-assisted therapy is not only an effective therapeutic method, but also a beautiful manifestation of the human-animal relationship.

Interacting with a dog not only brings health benefits, but also brings much joy and love. This is an example of how animals can influence our lives, support us in difficult moments and be the epitome of unconditional love…. and they expect the same from us.