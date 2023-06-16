Migrant referendum possible on election day says MP

A referendum on mandatory admissions of Middle-Eastern and African migrants to Poland could take place simultaneously with this autumn’s parliamentary elections, an MP from the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) said on Friday.

The referendum idea, recently forwarded by PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, came in response to the EC’s proposal of mandatory migrant relocation quotas for EU countries, which Poland strongly opposes.

Marek Ast, who heads the justice committee in Poland’s Sejm, the lower house of parliament, said the referendum could be combined with the coming Sejm elections.

The issue of Middle Eastern and African migrants reappeared in Poland’s ongoing election campaign after being one of the leading themes in the run-up to PiS’s electoral victory in 2015, which propelled the party to power. The position of PiS towards migrants and refugees from Ukraine is generally positive, but the party warns that migrants from other regions of the world could destabilise Polish society and increase crime rates.

These concerns were reiterated by the prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, in the Sejm on Thursday, before the house passed a resolution condemning the EU’s quota plans.