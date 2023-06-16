Israel should join Poland in seeking WWII reparations from Germany: dep FM

We should seek reparations from Germany together with Israel – we must bring the crime to account, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłonski said in an interview with the “Super Express” tabloid.



Dep. FM: Poland has internationalized reparations from Germany discussion

“Our nations have a lot in common. We should act together as victims of World War II, seek reparations from the main perpetrator – Germany,” the official assessed.

He stressed that he is counting on Israel’s support in this matter.

“We are working to make sure that all the countries that support us on various issues learn the truth about this. So that they support us in pressuring the German state,” Jabłoński said.

“We are counting on such support from Israel. We need to bring the crime to account,” he emphasized.

A Polish report on the losses suffered by Poland as a result of German aggression and occupation during World War II calculates that Warsaw could seek EUR 1.53 trillion for the endured losses.

In total, some six million Poles, including three million Polish Jews, were killed during WWII and Warsaw was razed to the ground following a 1944 uprising in which about 200,000 civilians died.