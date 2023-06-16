Ukrainian counteroffensive ‘not in its final phase’ yet: commentator

According to a Thursday statement, Ukraine’s military forces have made significant gains in a recent counteroffensive against Russian forces that just entered its second week. To discuss the developments, we were joined by Milan Lelich, a Ukrainian political commentator.



Ukraine makes significant advances in counteroffensive

As our guest pointed out, media reports show that the main theatre of Kyiv’s operation is the Zaporizhzhia region. However, he explained that the counteroffensive has not entered its final phase yet.

Lelich also emphasized that the Ukrainian strategy of hitting “here and there”, attacking in multiple locations simultaneously, makes Russians very nervous.

“They do not understand what to expect,” he said.