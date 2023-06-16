Rock Rachon: Former Spec Ops officer: Ukraine has not committed the main forces to the offensive

Former Portuguese Army Special Operations NCO – Sniper and Recon expert Nuno Felix joins us on Rock Rachon on Thursday to discuss the latest news about the Ukrainian offensive. Nuno believes that the UA has not yet committed to the field, the main forces designated for the operation, and that there is much more to come. According to Nuno’s experience, the primary goal of the Ukrainian offensive operation is to move the front south and thus gain the opportunity to fire on Russian logistic lines.

