Right-wing parties form coalition, shifting Finnish politics

Finland’s right-wing parties have come to an agreement to form a government, marking a significant shift in the country’s political landscape. The conservative National Coalition (NCP), which emerged as the winner in April’s parliamentary election, has formed a majority government in collaboration with the eurosceptic and anti-immigration Finns Party, as well as two smaller groups.

Petteri Orpo, the leader of the NCP and the incoming prime minister, confirmed the agreement, stating that all issues had been resolved and the necessary paperwork was ready. By uniting the NCP, the nationalist Finns Party, the Swedish People’s Party (representing minority-language speakers), and the Christian Democrats under a common platform, Orpo has effectively pushed Finnish politics towards the right, displacing left-wing Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her government.

The negotiations, which lasted for 11 weeks, involved intense discussions on key areas such as immigration, climate policy, and public finances. The Finns Party and the Swedish People’s Party faced challenges in finding common ground, but ultimately reached a compromise.

Orpo’s government is expected to tackle the fiscal deficit by reducing unemployment and welfare benefits. Moreover, it aims to adopt a stricter stance on immigration while relaxing environmental commitments. While the specifics of each policy area remain unclear, as they were subjected to rigorous negotiations, this right-wing coalition signifies a notable change in Finland’s governance and sets the stage for new priorities and approaches in the years ahead.