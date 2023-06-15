Cabinet of Slovak PM Ódor loses confidence vote

Ľudovít Ódor’s cabinet of technocrats was appointed a month ago, but on Thursday, June 19, it failed to gain lost the confidence vote. President Zuzana Čaputová appointed Ódor and his cabinet members to continue governing the country with limited powers until a new cabinet is formed after early parliamentary elections on September 30.

Notable economist Odor to serve as Slovakia’s interim PM

Respected economist Ludovit Odor was made Slovakia’s interim prime minister on Monday and will lead the country until early elections are held in…

see more

Having failed the confidence vote, the cabinet will stay in power with limited decision-making capacity on key foreign and interior policy issues.

34 MPs out of 136 present voted for the government’s program, 43 MPs were against it, and 54 abstained, while five did not vote.

President Čaputová described MPs’ decision as an “immature attitude”, whereas Ódor described the parliamentary discussion preceding the vote as a mixture of everything ranging from primitivism and stand-up comedy to valuable advice, although he was not surprised by the outcome.

He did pledge that while his cabinet serves in the caretaker capacity, they intend to achieve the goals of their program, which include continuing to help Ukraine in fighting against the Russian invasion and using EU funds available to Slovakia.