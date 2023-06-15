Business Arena: ECJ ruling brings relief to Swiss franc mortgage borrowers

The European Court of Justice issued a ruling that had many mortgage borrowers in Poland and other countries breathe out a sigh of relief and quite a few bank executives nervously scratching their heads. At the center of the case are the infamous Swiss franc loans, which were all the rage back in the early 2000s, before unfavorable currency exchange rates saddled loan holders with excessive mortgage payments. The latest ruling could bring vindication to those families but how will the banks deal with additional costs? TVP World invited Mariusz Korpalski, a lawyer, to shed more light on the issue.