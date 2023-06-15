World Today: Russian disinformation

In this edition of World Today, we take a look at the recently uncovered, wide-ranging Russian disinformation campaign in France aimed at undermining Western support for Ukraine. The campaign, named Reliable Recent News, saw the spreading of pro-Russian content, impersonation of media outlets and government websites, and coordination of fake accounts. Despite the shutdown of Kremlin-backed outlets, Russian disinformation continues to spread across EU countries. To shed light on this alarming issue, we are joined by Denys Kolesnyk, a political consultant and analyst, and Sergei Erofeev, a sociologist from Rutgers University.