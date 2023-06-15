NATO chief Stoltenberg leaves open prospect of term extension

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has left the possibility of extending his term open, as senior officials from alliance member countries publicly support the idea, including some potential successors. Stoltenberg, who has served as secretary-general for nine years, is due to step down in September, but finding a consensus on his successor among NATO’s 31 members has proven challenging.



While Stoltenberg in February stated that he was not seeking another extension, he has refrained from revealing his response if asked to continue by NATO members.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has openly expressed his interest in the position, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been considered a serious contender, despite her denial of candidacy. However, Frederiksen described the idea of Stoltenberg remaining in his role as “a really good solution.” Many NATO countries advocate for a former prime minister or president to hold the position to ensure significant political influence, especially in times of regional conflict.

Frederiksen, as Denmark’s youngest prime minister and a Social Democrat, has garnered attention, however, some NATO members have expressed discontent due to Denmark’s defense spending falling short of the alliance’s target of 2 percent of GDP. Concerns have also been raised about having consecutive NATO chiefs from Nordic countries.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has expressed support for extending Stoltenberg’s term if consensus on a successor cannot be reached. Pistorius values his cooperation with Stoltenberg and believes NATO cannot function without a secretary-general. Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen also indicated openness to the idea of an extension.

The decision on Stoltenberg’s future rests with the 31 NATO allies, and while he remains responsible for other alliance decisions, he awaits their verdict on whether he will continue as NATO chief.