World News: U.S. deploys F-22s to the Middle East

The increasingly provocative behavior of Russia has prompted the U.S. to deploy additional F-22s to the Middle East; the European Court of Justice rules that Swiss Franc mortgage holders will be able to seek compensation; and the British government’s ethics committee has published a damning report on Boris Johnson’s COVID lockdown violations. This and much more in Thursday’s edition of World News. And after the news, Prof. Tomasz Grosse, a political scientist at the University of Warsaw discusses Europe’s ongoing trouble with illegal immigration in the aftermath of a sinking of a ship carrying migrants off the Greek coast, which claimed scores of victims.