U.S. and EU urge de-escalation amid rising Serbia-Kosovo tensions

The U.S. State Department has urged both Serbia and Kosovo to urgently de-escalate mounting tensions. This comes in the wake of the detention of three Kosovo police officers by Serbian forces. The incident is the latest in a string of developments that have increased strains between the two nations, inciting fears of a resurgence in violence.

At a news briefing in Washington D.C, spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the State Department expects both nations to abide by the three-point plan outlined by the European Union. “Prime Minister Kurti and his government must ensure that elected mayors carry out their transitional duties from alternate locations and withdraw police forces from the vicinity”, said Miller. He also condemned the recent acts of violence against NATO-led K-4 troops, law enforcement, and journalists.

The EU, similarly, called for both nations to refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions. Peter Stano, spokesperson of EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, warned that the ongoing escalation could have “negative consequences” on the countries’ relations with the EU, and urged Kosovo’s Prime Minister Kurti to implement necessary steps for de-escalation. He also hinted at retaliatory measures, which could include postponements of official visits and financial cooperation with Kosovo.

Meanwhile, a long line of trucks was seen at the Kosovo-Serbia border following Pristina’s decision to ban trucks with Serbian license plates and Serbian goods from entering its territory. This move follows the arrest of the Kosovo policemen, which has heightened border tensions. Both nations have accused the other of illegal border crossing.

The detentions, heightened border controls, and the exchange of accusations all contribute to a tense atmosphere between Serbia and Kosovo, prompting international calls for urgent de-escalation.