Ukraine makes significant advances in counteroffensive

Ukraine’s military forces have made significant gains in a recent counteroffensive against Russian forces, according to a statement released today. The Ukrainian army has reported the recapture of over 100 square kilometers (38 square miles) of territory, marking their most substantial advances in several months.



Ukrainian troops advance on two frontline sections

Brigadier-General Oleksii Hromov, speaking at a media briefing, expressed the determination of Ukrainian forces, stating, “We are ready to continue fighting to liberate our territory even with our bare hands.” He confirmed that Ukrainian troops had successfully pushed Russian forces out of seven settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Ukrainian army has advanced up to 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) near the village of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia sector and up to 7 kilometers near a village south of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk sector. Additionally, Ukrainian forces have made progress in the Donetsk region around the devastated city of Bakhmut and near the city of Vuhledar. However, the military emphasized that the fighting has been intense, with Ukrainian troops facing strong resistance and enduring heavy Russian missile and air strikes, as well as artillery and mortar attacks.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar highlighted that Ukrainian forces were engaged in offensive and defensive actions in various areas, with Russian forces maintaining a significant presence in the east and deploying reserves from other regions. Notably, Ukrainian troops have made advances in areas near the port cities of Berdyansk and Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, pushing nearly 1 kilometer forward in both locations.

Russia has responded to the Ukrainian counteroffensive with heavy air strikes, both prior to and during the operation. Yuriy Ihnat, an air force spokesperson, revealed that the targets, timing, and intensity of the strikes have changed, with the recent air attacks intended to cause panic and demonstrate the superiority of Russian weaponry compared to that provided by Ukraine’s NATO allies.

While Ukraine’s recent territorial gains are significant, battles still lie ahead, and the recaptured land represents only a fraction of the territory currently held by Russia in Ukraine. The situation remains tense, with the Ukrainian military ready to continue their efforts to reclaim control of their territory.