‘Enormous’ needs for Syria as EU hosts conference to collect money

The European Union hosted an international conference on Thursday to collect money for Syria where an earthquake earlier this year aggravated the already dire plight of people caught in war since 2011.

“Humanitarian funding for Syria is not keeping pace with rapidly increasing needs,” said Janez Lenarčič, the conference host and the EU’s top official for humanitarian aid and crisis management.

Three United Nations agencies have said the needs are “enormous” and warned that only a tenth of necessary financing has so far been secured for 2023 projects.

“More help for the Syrian people and those hosting them is imperative. The needs are enormous,” said a joint statement by Martin Griffiths, Filippo Grandi, and Achim Steiner, who jointly steer the UN-led response to the crisis in Syria.

The UN chiefs said they hoped for a similar level of pledges to the USD 6.7 billion offered for Syria and its neighbors at a similar conference last year.

At the #SyriaConf2023 in support of the people of Syria, convened in Brussels by the @EU_Commission, donors announced €5.6 billion in grants. It is urgent that pledges translate into tangible contributions for people in need: those in Syria, Syrian refugees and host communities. pic.twitter.com/lBSRAvi2zE

— Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) June 15, 2023

According to the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR, more than 14 million Syrians have fled their homes since 2011, and about 6.8 million remain displaced in their own country, where almost the entire population lives below the poverty line.

About 5.5 million Syrian refugees live in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt.

“We cannot afford to lose yet another generation. Syria should no longer be a place from which people are running away,” Dan Stoenescu, EU head of the mission to Syria, said.

What started as peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assad’s rule in Syria in 2011 spiraled into a multi-sided conflict sucking in Russia, Iran, Turkey, and other countries. The war has killed more than 350,000 people.

Syria’s Assad to attend Arab summit, bringing regional isolation to an end

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is in Saudi Arabia on Friday to attend an Arab summit where he will rub shoulders with leaders who shunned him for…

see more

Russia eventually tipped the balance in favor of Assad who last month received a warm welcome at a summit of Arab states that ended years of his isolation by regional peers.

The West refuses to rehabilitate Assad and a large swathe of Syria remains under the control of Turkish-backed rebels and radical Islamist groups as well as a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia.

Lenarčič also called for extended humanitarian access from Turkey to the northwestern part of Syria.

Both the United States and Germany announced on Thursday that they would be providing Syria with additional financial aid.