Setback for Turkey’s opposition with Istanbul mayor facing new case

Turkey’s opposition, still recovering from a recent electoral defeat, faced another blow as a court began hearing a tender-rigging charge against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. The case comes just weeks after President Tayyip Erdoğan defied predictions and won a presidential runoff vote, extending his rule.



If found guilty, İmamoğlu could face a prison sentence of three to seven years and a political ban, adding to the two-year prison sentence he received in 2022 for insulting public officials.

İmamoğlu’s trial is set to hang over the opposition as it attempts to regroup and motivate disheartened voters before local elections in March. Meanwhile, calls for Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the opposition’s defeated presidential candidate, to step down as chairman of İmamoğlu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP) have grown louder. Although Kılıçdaroğlu has not openly declared whether he will run for the party congress in the autumn, he hinted at the possibility of stepping down after 13 years at the helm.

İmamoğlu, who advocates for “total change,” is seen by many as the leading candidate to replace Kılıçdaroğlu. However, other contenders are also vying for the position, and the decision will depend on who can garner more support within the party. The internal politics of the CHP could overshadow its preparations for the upcoming local elections, potentially affecting its ability to win in many cities.

İmamoğlu gained prominence in Turkish politics after his victory in the 2019 mayoral elections in Istanbul, delivering a significant blow to Erdoğan’s AK Party. Critics of Erdoğan argue that the cases against İmamoğlu are politically motivated attempts to hinder his rise. However, Erdoğan and his party deny these allegations.

As İmamoğlu’s term as mayor nears its end, the CHP and other opposition parties that cooperated in the 2019 victory will need to decide whether they will unite again for the local elections in March 2024. The recent electoral defeat and weaker-than-expected performance of some opposition parties complicate the prospects of another partnership. Reports suggest that the IYI Party may seek support from the CHP for its candidates in metropolitan cities, but this strategy may face challenges in CHP strongholds.

The role of the pro-Kurdish Green Left Party (YSP) is also crucial for success in the local elections, as they played a key role in the CHP’s victories in Istanbul and Ankara in 2019 by not fielding candidates. However, the YSP has indicated that it may not follow the same strategy next year due to criticism from its party base following the drop in votes in the recent elections.