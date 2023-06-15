Ukraine should become a NATO member: Polish Defense Minister

Polish Defense Minister and Deputy PM Mariusz Błaszczak said that looking at the matter from the Polish perspective, Ukraine should become a NATO member. Błaszczak is attending a two-day meeting of NATO’s defense ministers in the alliance’s Brussels HQ.

Kyiv already acts as NATO’s eastern flank: Ukraine’s Defense Minister

Ukraine already plays the role of NATO’s eastern flank, defending “democratic and civilized Europe against barbaric Russia,”said Defense Minister…

see more

“From our Polish perspective, Ukraine should become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,” said Poland’s Minister of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister.

“Of course, we must be united [within NATO on the matter], that is why we are open to a discussion on the subject. In my opinion, we should offer [Ukraine] a path leading to that goal. I hope that during the NATO summit in Vilnius, this path will be presented. Perhaps even a timeline,” Błaszczak said.

He added, that Poland’s assistance to Ukraine has been very much appreciated by Warsaw’s allies.

“It is Poland’s achievement that countries supporting Ukraine have come to agree the Russian empire is evil. We condemn all actions undertaken by Russia that result in war crimes,” he said and specifically pointed to the recent destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam as an example.

“It is an actual threat to thousands of people. It is an ecological threat. Therefore we condemn such actions. We assess such actions to be an attempt to stop or slow down the Ukrainian counteroffensive,” Błaszczak added.

“We support Ukraine because we do not want to allow a situation when after conquering Ukraine, Russia continues to move forward. There is no doubt there are Russia’s and Putin’s true intentions,” he said.

President signs Homeland Defence act

see more

Poland boosting defensive capabilities

Błaszczak said, when talking to his NATO counterparts on the sidelines, he had heard praise of Poland’s efforts of strengthening the Polish military, i.a. by equipping it with modern weapons.

“I am open to cooperating with our allies to ensure the process is swift. Our allies envy us our Homeland Defense Act. I have shared the provisions of the Act with them,” said the Defense Minister.

He said that Poland is actively expanding its air defense capabilities and cooperating with its allies, primarily with but not limited to, the U.S., from whom Poland is acquiring Patriot missile defense systems, and the U.K., from whom Poland is buying CAMM rockets for its short-range “Narew” air defense. The shortest-range defense systems currently in use are the Polish-manufactured Pioruns.

“We are also actively cooperating with our partners. The French and the Italians have competence in this area. The Germans are only getting ready to acquire them,” Błaszczak stressed.