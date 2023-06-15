Press agencies decide what is in media says PAP president

"The press agencies really decide what goes into the media, we (press agencies – PAP) are the source of information," Surmacz said.

Press agencies decide what goes into the media and are therefore responsible for the quality of information, the president of the Polish Press Agency (PAP), has told a conference.

Wojciech Surmacz was speaking at the opening of the fifth Future Media Conference organised by PAP in Warsaw. The conference focused on disinformation and “information warfare,” as well as the threat posed by artificial intelligence.

“The press agencies really decide what goes into the media, we (press agencies – PAP) are the source of information,” he said.

“Our information feeds the entire media ecosystem. We are probably most responsible for the quality of information and for how this information is perceived.”

The PAP president added that since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine in 2014, the media have been dealing with a wave of false information about what is happening in Ukraine and Poland.

“We have to fight it and explain to the whole world who we are and what we are like,” he said.

Surmacz continued by saying how important it is to inform people about what is happening in Ukraine because “even now, as we are speaking, another person dies in Ukraine” for the right to say or write what they like.