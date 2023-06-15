ECB raises interest rates to highest level in over two decades

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised borrowing costs to a 22-year high on Thursday, demonstrating its commitment to fight stubbornly high inflation despite a weakening euro zone economy.

The ECB’s key interest rate increased by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent, marking the eighth consecutive rate hike. ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the aim is to return inflation to the 2 percent target and hinted at possible future rate increases.

Inflation is expected to remain above the target through 2025, and the ECB revised its projections for “core” inflation upward. Lagarde highlighted wage rises and companies increasing prices as key drivers of inflation.

While the U.S. Federal Reserve paused rate increases, the ECB’s decision indicates its determination to combat inflation. The euro zone still faces elevated inflation at 6.1 percent and stagnant economic growth.

The upward revision of inflation forecasts surprised economists, leading to increased euro zone bond yields and increased euro prices.

Lagarde confirmed that further rate hikes in July are likely, emphasizing the ECB’s focus on actual economic data rather than projections.

Although Germany’s industrial sector contracted, unemployment is low, and wage growth is picking up. However, underlying prices have not yet dropped significantly to ease the ECB’s monetary stance.

While higher borrowing costs are affecting credit demand, consumption remains strong in nominal terms.

Lagarde stated that previous rate increases are impacting financing conditions and the economy gradually. The majority of the ECB’s Governing Council continues to push for further rate hikes.

Lagarde concluded that there is still ground to cover and the journey is not yet complete.