Object fired from Belarusian side pierced windows of Border Guard vehicle

An unidentified object fired from Belarus at a Polish Border Guard vehicle passed through the vehicle narrowly missing its occupants, it has been revealed.

Speaking at a meeting of the parliamentary subcommittee for citizenship, foreigners and migration, which was devoted to the situation on the border with Belarus, Colonel Arkadiusz Tywoniuk, the deputy director of the Border Guard (SG) Headquarters, said the incident took place a few days ago on the Belarusian border.

“The object pierced the side window of the vehicle, flew out the other side, and broke another window,” he said.

“This threatened the lives and health,” of the two officers in the vehicle, he continued. Just what the object was has not yet been determined.

Colonel Tywoniuk said that the SG has become is concerned about the increasingly aggressive behaviour of foreigners trying to cross into Poland.

Throwing stones at officers and the destruction of equipment, he added, was now commonplace.

In 2021, Poland’s border with Belarus came under huge pressure from thousands of migrants trying to get into the country.

Last month, the Border Guard reported an incident during which officers were pelted with stones after they stopped a group of 13 foreigners trying to get into Poland in the Białowieża Forest.