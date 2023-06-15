Killer of three women sentenced to life imprisonment

In the court's opinion, Mariusz G. (pictured in 2021 when the trial was started) is a serious immoral and dangerous predator, capable of committing the worst crimes.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

A man dubbed ‘Bloody Tulip’ by the media has been sentenced to life for murdering three women for financial gain.

The district court in the coastal town of Koszalin found the 47-year-old man, known only as Mariusz G. owing to privacy laws, guilty on three counts of murder.

It had established that the man from the coastal town of from Kołobrzeg, a mechanical engineer working on ships, had established intimate relations with the victims, and then murdered them to take over their assets.

The first victim was 31-year-old Iwona K. whom he killed in the spring of 2016. His next victim was 37-year-old Aneta D., murdered in October 2018. In June 2019, he killed 54-year old Boguslawa R.

Delivering the sentence, Judge Anna Rutecka-Jankowska said: “Mariusz G. manipulated the victims, gained their trust, and then coldly and brutally deprived them of their lives. He buried the bodies in order to continue his plan to take over the property of the aggrieved with artful craftsmanship and almost a pharmacist’s precision.

“Gaining money at the expense of human life has become a way for the defendant to live comfortably… Such behaviour of the accused disgusts, outrages, evokes anger, astonishes with what a human being is capable of in order to gain a financial advantage,” the judge added.

Mariusz G. will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years in prison. The court deprived him of public rights for a period of 10 years, and also ruled that he will have to pay thousands of zlotys in compensation to the next of kins of the victims.

Judge Rutecka-Jankowska cited an expert assessment of the defendant which found him to be “a narcissistic person, without moral inhibitions, no sense of guilt, uncompromising in pursuing his goals.”

The court found no mitigating circumstances in the case.

The ruling is not final.