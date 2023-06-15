IAEA head visits Zaporizhzhia NPP following Russian destruction of Kakhovka dam

The head of the UN atomic energy agency visited the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine on Thursday and said it was unrealistic to expect Moscow and Kyiv to sign a document on the site’s security while fighting raged nearby.

Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was inspecting the state of the nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, following last week’s breach in the Kakhovka dam downstream on the Dnipro River.

During his visit, the IAEA’s Director General observed the security measures taken at the plant to ensure its safety following the destruction of the dam by Russian forces.

The plant uses a cooling pond to keep its six reactors, which are currently in shutdown, from potentially disastrous overheating. The Kakhovka reservoir was normally used to refill the pond but cannot do so now because of its falling water level following its destruction, officials say.

Instead, the pond, which is separated from the reservoir, can be replenished using deep underground wells, they say.

Grossi, who had to pass through a Russian checkpoint to reach the plant, which is located near the military frontline, was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying the situation at the site was “serious” but that the level of cooling water was sufficient.

He also said that IAEA inspectors would remain at the site.

“We have a political agreement which was formulated at the [United Nations] Security Council. Reaching a written agreement would be unrealistic at this stage because, as we know, there are no peace or ceasefire negotiations between the parties,” Gross said.

Grossi’s trip to the Zaporizhzhia plant was delayed by a day for security reasons amid continued heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

The invading forces captured both the nuclear plant and the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam shortly after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sent them into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Grossi has repeatedly called for an end to fighting in the vicinity of the facility to avoid any catastrophic accidents.

Russia and Ukraine blame each for shelling the facility which has repeatedly caused power lines to be cut. Diesel generators are present at the plant to mitigate this, and it also has alternative water sources.