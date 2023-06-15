Fatal attack on tourists at German castle

A female tourist was fatally attacked near Germany’s renowned Neuschwanstein Castle, as per local reports issued on Thursday. The victim, a 21-year-old woman, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, while her 22-year-old friend remains in critical condition.

Syrian refugee wounds four children in knife attack in French town

see more

The local public broadcaster, BR, sourced the information from an official at the state prosecutors office in Kempten. An individual suspected of the crime is currently under arrest, according to the same spokesperson.

Prosecutors described a chilling encounter on a bridge with a panoramic view of the globally famous castle. The suspect reportedly led the unsuspecting tourists down a trail where the horrific incident unfolded.

BR’s report details a brutal attack on the 21-year-old woman, which escalated into a physical struggle when her friend tried to intervene. The assailant then strangled the 22-year-old and hurled her down a 50-meter ravine. The younger woman met a similar end, being strangled and pushed into the ravine.

The suspect was apprehended following an extensive police operation that engaged 25 emergency vehicles on Wednesday afternoon. He is currently detained at a police station in the nearby town of Fuessen, as per BR’s report.