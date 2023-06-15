Head of Poland’s ruling party calls for referendum on EU migration policies

“We will not agree to that [obligatory migrant relocation] and the Polish people do not agree to it; it should be subject to a referendum. And we will organize this referendum,” Jarosław Kaczyński, head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said on Wednesday addressing the lower house of the Polish parliament. The house was debating a draft of a resolution addressing the EU mechanism to relocate illegal migrants.

“First and foremost, EU’s decision [about the forced relocation of migrants] infringes on Polish sovereignty and the sovereignty of other European states, and that is the most important matter,” stressed the head of PiS, adding that “it is a decision contrary to treaties.”

As Kaczyński pointed out, the matter had been discussed back in 2018 and with three member states objecting, it was scrapped, but that is now being undermined.

Kaczyński admitted that the problem with the relocation of migrants “is something that pertains to the EU, it is one of the elements of the crisis [EU is in], but it also pertains to Poland, because it is hard to work within an organization where decisions are being constantly changed, even those, that in accordance to the treaties should be final decisions.”

The head of PiS also said that a “very important context” of the proposed migrant relocation is the matter of Poland accepting refugees from Russian-invaded Ukraine.

“We have accepted several million of [Ukrainian] refugees; it could be said that 1.5 to 2 million permanently. If you multiply that by 22,000 euro [the proposed amount a state would pay for any migrant it does not accept], this will be an amount between 20-something and 30 billion euro,” Kaczyński said.

As for the assistance Poland received, “counting generously, this is 100 euro per resident [of Poland].”

“Poland is being mocked, this is discrimination of the highest degree of brazenness. Therefore, we will not agree to that and the Polish people do not agree to it; it [migrant relocation] should be subject to a referendum. And we will organize this referendum, mark my words. Poles must voice their opinion on the matter,” said the head of PiS.