Referendum needed to decide on migrant relocation says party leader

The leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has said that the government will never approve a situation in which Poland will be obliged to accept a mandatory quota of migrants, and that Poles should decide on the issue in a referendum.

“This question must be decided upon by a referendum which we will organise,” Jaroslaw Kaczynski said during a debate on the relocation of migrants in the European Union held in the Sejm, lower house of parliament, on Thursday.

The debate concerned a PiS-authored draft resolution concerning the EU illegal migrant relocation mechanism.

The EU Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council, which comprises interior ministers representing EU member states, last week approved a new pact on migration and asylum. Under the draft regulation, EU members will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants from countries that bear the brunt of migration from the Middle East and Africa, such as Greece and Italy, or pay about EUR 22,000 per non-admitted migrant. Poland and Hungary were against the new rules, but were outvoted.

Kaczynski stated that Poland’s acceptance of Ukrainian war refugees was a very important factor of this resolution.

“One could say that we have admitted several million refugees, including 1.5-2 million who have remained in our country for good,” Kaczynski said, adding that if their number was multiplied by EUR 22,000 (to be paid per non-admitted migrant – PAP), this would give us EUR 20-30 billion.

“And if we are to speak about assistance we have received, this is about EUR 100 per resident,” the PiS leader said.

“This is a joke and an example of extremely outrageous discrimination,” Kaczynski said.

“Do remember that we will organise this referendum. The Polish people must have a say on this matter,” the ruling party leader concluded.

The new rules have reignited a 2015 debate around migration laws in the wake of the then migration crisis, when some EU states, including Poland, refused to accept mandatory relocation quotas, which spurred the European Commission (EC) to launch EU law infringement procedures against them. The pact has yet to be debated in the European Parliament.