Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, tipped by experts to be NATO’s new secretary general, said on Thursday that extending Jens Stoltenberg’s term in office would be “a really good solution,” Danish state broadcaster DR reported.



“I very much like my job and I intend to keep it. So no, I am not on my way to NATO,” Frederiksen told Danish broadcaster DR, when asked about her own interest in NATO’s top post.

Stoltenberg’s term of office, extended several times, formally ends on September 30. However, it is increasingly likely that the Norwegian politician will continue to hold this position, as the members of the North Atlantic Alliance are having trouble agreeing on his successor, the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported on June 9.

“Finding a candidate ready to start work in the autumn is becoming less and less likely,” NRK’s ​​anonymous NATO and Norwegian Foreign Ministry sources said.

Stoltenberg, who has been NATO secretary general since 2014, received an extension in his term in 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At that time, the politician was going to leave his post to take the chair of the governor of the Bank of Norway.

Currently, Stoltenberg is the second longest-serving politician in history as head of NATO. The record belongs to the Dutchman Joseph Luns, who led the Alliance from 1971-1984.