Estonia holds combat aircraft exercise between two largest islands

A combat aircraft accuracy exercise was organized between Estonia’s two largest islands this week. The Estonian armed forces used U.S. Fairchild A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during them, ERR TV reported on Thursday.



“We thank the U.S. for its commitment and readiness to defend allies,” Estonia’s defense ministry wrote on Twitter.

“What started as a partnership programme three decades ago has developed into an all-encompassing alliance,” Estonian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov wrote.

In an exercise held between the islands of Sarema and Hiuma, Estonian soldiers practiced coordination of fire support, using the onboard guns of A-10 aircraft and guided missiles.

The Fairchild A-10 Thunderbolt II was introduced in the mid-1970s and is used to provide close air support to ground troops. Its capabilities include attacking armored vehicles, including tanks.