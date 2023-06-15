Fired for being White: ex-Starbucks manager gets USD 25.6 mln compensation

Multinational coffee chain Starbucks has been ordered to compensate a former store manager USD 25.6 million after a jury deemed had been fired because she was White.

Shannon Phillips, a Starbucks regional manager up until 2018, was fired following an incident at a Starbucks in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The episode occurred in 2018, involving two Black men in their 20s who were awaiting a third party for a business meeting in Starbucks. One of them, Rashon Nelson, was denied access to the toilet, due to not purchasing an item.

A Starbucks employee asked Nelson and his business partner, Donte Robinson, if they needed help, they declined the offer. The police were called by Starbucks staff and led them out of the cafe.

Their arrests were captured on video and spread online. Predictably protests followed, with the Starbucks subsequently closing all of its stores to put on anti-bias training for workers.

White employee used as scapegoat

Shannon Phillips, was fired, although the manager of the Rittenhouse Square coffee house, a Black man, kept his job. Phillips opted to sue Starbucks in 2019, asserting that race had been the major factor in Starbucks’ decision.

“Upper management of Starbucks were looking for a ‘scapegoat’ to terminate to show action was being taken”, her lawyers stated.

A New Jersey jury agreed with their claim on Monday, awarding Phillips USD 600,000 in compensatory damages and a further USD 25 million in punitive damages. Starbucks was deemed to have violated her federal civil rights, plus a New Jersey law prohibiting discrimination based on race.

The majority of discrimination cases in the U.S. tend to be for non-Whites, so-called minority groups, such as the two black men involved in the incident who ended up reaching a settlement with Starbucks for an undisclosed sum and an offer of a free college education.