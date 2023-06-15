Spyware found in phones of Belgian police officers, judges: RTBF

Spyware has been detected in the phones of Belgian police officers and judges, the RTBF website revealed on Thursday. One of the victims is the investigating judge Michel Claise, who is probing the corruption in the European Parliament.



Police officers and judges have already been informed by the special services that their phone contains traces of spyware, RTBF adds. The portal points out that it has verified this information in several sources.

The phones were handed over to federal police officers from a unit that specializes in investigating serious cybercrimes. “Telephones of prosecutors, investigating judges, police officers and even employees of the judiciary have been extensively and repeatedly analyzed,” the portal reads.

The interlocutors of the portal associate the spying on the phones of the Belgian services with the corruption scandal in the European Parliament involving Qatar and Morocco. This lead is reinforced by reports of Morocco’s widespread use of the Pegasus spyware. According to RTBF, traces of spyware were also detected in the phone of investigating judge Michel Claise, who is investigating corruption in the EP.

The police did not want to comment on the case “due to its sensitivity” and referred it to the prosecutor’s office. She also declines to comment.

Technologically advanced spy software allows you to take control of the phone, obtain messages (including encrypted ones), photos, contacts and record conversations.

“Spying on police officers and judges can have two purposes: either to illegally gather information about ongoing investigations and proceedings, or to put pressure on key figures with stolen messages, images or other data,” notes RTBF.