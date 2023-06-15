Polish population shrinks and grows older says stats office

Poland’s population declined by about 476,000 over a decade to just over 38 million, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) has reported in a commentary to the results of the 2021 national census.

“The results of the census also show that the median age of a statistical Pole was nearly 42 years, and that over the last ten years Poland’s population grew older by 4 years on average,” GUS wrote on Thursday.

According to GUS, life expectancy in urban areas is higher by an average of four years than in rural areas.

GUS reported that the results of the census were also proof of a considerable change in the population structure regarding economic age groups.

“The proportion of both the working and pre-productive age groups diminished in the period between the censuses,” GUS wrote, adding that the percentage of the post-productive population had risen considerably.

“Over a decade, the 60-65 age group grew by nearly 2 million people,” GUS said.

“This means that every fifth resident of Poland is over 60 years of age,” the statistical office reported.

According to the preliminary data of the 2021 census, the population of Poland stood at 38,036,100, the statistics office (GUS) said.

Under EU law the member states must carry out a national census once every ten years. Excluded from the census are embassy and consulate heads, foreign staff and their families, as well as other persons with special residence status in Poland.