‘Highway to Hel’ bus changes 666 route number following complaints it was ‘Satanic’

Bus operator PKS Gdynia decided to make the change after long-running complaints which accused the route of “spreading anti-Christian propaganda” and “Satanism”.

CC BY-SA 4.0

A bus to the seaside resort of Hel is changing its route number from 666 to 669 following complaints from religious groups.

Running from Dębki to the Hel peninsula, the route was a popular attraction with tourists keen to take photos and a ride.

But after long-running complaints from Catholic magazine fronda.pl which accused the route of “spreading anti-Christian propaganda” and “Satanism”, bus operator PKS Gdynia decided to make the change.

Running from Dębki to the Hel peninsula, the route was a popular attraction with tourists keen to take photos and a ride. PKS Gdynia/Michał Dobras

Posting on Facebook, the transport company announced: “This year we are turning the last 6 upside down! 666 ➡️ 669.”

The company’s Marcin Szwaczyk added: “For years, we have received objections from opponents of this number.

“So we changed it from 666 to 669, [which is] less controversial and less conspicuous.”

Posting on Facebook, the transport company announced: “This year we are turning the last 6 upside down! 666 ➡️ 669.”PKS Gdynia

The company added that despite the number change planned for June 24 the route would remain the same.

But the move has now sparked a furious online backlash.

One local said: “It was an advertisement for the whole world.

“I have read about line 666 on Hel several times on foreign sites or Facebook groups.

The Hel Peninsula has long been a popular tourist resort.Artur Bogacki/Alamy

“I am convinced that there were tourists who would probably get there faster on the train, but for fun they took bus 666.

“I don’t know if this number was accidental or deliberate marketing, but it sure caught attention.”

Another commented: “An ideal example of how you can put an end to a legend, known also outside Poland.

Now there has been a furious backlash online with people calling for the 666 number to remain.PKS Gdynia/Bartosz Milczarczyk

“I will be waiting with hope for the change of power and the new president of PKS Gdynia, who will bring the legend back to his place.”

Another posted: “Who came up with this stupid idea…”.