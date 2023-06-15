Ruling party to reform judiciary if reelected says gov’t spokesman

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party plans to carry out a comprehensive reform of the judiciary if it wins this autumn’s parliamentary election, the Polish government spokesman has said.

Piotr Mueller made the comment to a state-owned radio station on Thursday, hinting at PiS’s disappointment with the state of judiciary reforms for which Zbigniew Ziobro, the justice minister, had been responsible.

“We want to implement a comprehensive reform of the judiciary in order to speed up the case review process,” Piotr Mueller said, adding that much had already been done in this field but “a lot must still be improved.”

Asked whether this meant a completely new reform of the judiciary system, Muller admitted that it would probably be necessary.

Mueller said that the reform should be prepared by the entire United Right camp, of which PiS is the leader, despite the existing differences among its members, including Zbigniew Ziobro, who apart from being justice minister is also the leader of Sovereign Poland, a small Eurosceptic ally in the ruling coalition.

Ziobro clashed with the prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, on a number of occasions, accusing Morawiecki of being too soft in his relations with Brussels. But Morawiecki hit back, saying Ziobro’s reforms had not materially improved the actual situation in courts despite him being the justice minister for seven years.

On February 10, Andrzej Duda, Poland’s president, sent a key bill reforming the disciplinary regime for judges, known as the Supreme Court bill, to the Constitutional Tribunal (TK) for evaluation before signing it into law.

Passed by the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, on January 13, the new law is expected to satisfy one of the conditions, or milestones, set by the EC that Poland needs to meet if it wants to gain access to a post-pandemic recovery fund, the Recovery and Resilience Facility, from which the country is due to receive EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in inexpensive loans.

The government promoted the reform in order to unlock the EU funding but Sovereign Poland had opposed any leniency in the conflict with Brussels.

European Commission (EC) Vice President Vera Jourova has said recently that the amended Supreme Court law currently awaiting consideration by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal would fulfil EC requirements regarding the judiciary and open the door to post-pandemic recovery funds for Warsaw. (PAP)