Ukraine to get additional 9,000 artillery rounds from Norway, Denmark

Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine, the Norwegian ministry of defense said in a statement on Thursday.



The statement said that Norway would provide the shells, while Denmark will donate fuses and propellant charges, and that Norway is also donating 7,000 rounds from its own stocks.

The artillery rounds can be used in several types of artillery, including the M109 Howitzer that Norway has previously donated.

The ammunition will be replaced through acquisition of new munitions, the statement added.

Norway and Denmark cooperate on new donations to Ukraine:

– Ukraine has an urgent need for artillery ammunition, says 🇳🇴 DefMin Gram. https://t.co/5wdBS6Qe2u #StandWithUkraine #Ukraine

— Forsvarsdepartement (@Forsvarsdep) June 15, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the two NATO member states for their assistance in his country’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

“The additional batch of artillery shells is much needed by Ukraine on the battlefield. Together we are bringing our common victory close,” he wrote on Twitter.

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 15, 2023