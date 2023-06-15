U.K. defense ministry to deploy Google AI despite warnings of ‘scary risks’

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has secured a deal with Google to use artificial intelligence (AI) despite the government’s AI task force advisor warning just a week ago that the technology could threaten the human race.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), the MoD’s research arm, will use Google’s Cloud platform to better understand AI’s potential, which include cybersecurity work, disaster response and increasing the speed of research.

Just last week, PM Rishi Sunak’s AI adviser warned that the world has two years to stop AI from becoming a threat to the human race.

Matt Clifford, the Prime Minister’s AI task force adviser, said there are “all sorts of risks now and in the future” from the “pretty scary” technology which should be “very high on the policy makers’ agendas”.

“You can have really very dangerous threats to humans that could kill many humans, not all humans, simply from where we’d expect models to be in two years’ time.” he said.

Google and the MoD have pledged to use the technology responsibly. Google has emphasized that the AI software will not be used for weaponry.

“As one of the most transformative and ubiquitous new technologies, AI has enormous potential to transform societies,” Dstl’s chief executive Paul Hollinshead said.

“Dstl’s collaboration with Google Cloud is one of the significant steps Dstl is taking to prioritize research, development, and experimentation of technologies in line with our commitment to safe and responsible AI.”

Backlash over AI technology

In 2018 thousands of Google staff signed a letter to protest their employer’s role in a US programme that deployed AI technology to interpret video and improve the accuracy of drone strikes.

It led to the tech company laying down rules for how AI can be used, including a list of “applications we will not pursue”, which included weapons development.

However, over the last few years, Google has found some defense work, although the company insists it has no intention to break its own rules.