Świątek gives keynote speech at Rafa Nadal Academy graduation ceremony

Following her recent success at the French Open, world number one Iga Świątek was made guest of honor at the graduation ceremony at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain on Wednesday.

Before the Pole took the floor, Nadal himself spoke. After addressing the graduates, he thanked Świątek, appreciating that she had turned up for the ceremony just days after winning on the courts at Roland Garros.

“Iga, thank you for being here. For us it is a great privilege to host you. I know that everyone at the academy appreciates that moments after winning the French Open you came here to inspire these young people,” said the legendary player.

Thank you so much @RafaelNadal & @rnadalacademy for having me. I loved every minute of this experience.🥰 pic.twitter.com/cREKipBfG8

— Iga Świątek (@iga_Świątek) June 14, 2023

Then it was time for the Polish player, who pointed out that this was her first speech of this kind.

“I know what it is like to work for something for many years. The feeling of achieving your goal is unique, so I hope you will remember this moment for a long time. Congratulations to you all.”

Tennis: Świątek beats Muchova to scoop her third French Open title

World number one Iga Świątek clinched her third French Open women’s title in the last four years as she fought off a comeback from unseeded Czech…

see more

She added that the moments she found most inspiring about her idol’s performance were when he fought to the end despite facing big obstacles. Świątek also pointed out the importance of surrounding herself with the right people.

“Even though I play an individual sport, I am very grateful to my family and my team, so thank you also to all your parents, coaches and teachers. I’ve been to this academy a few times now and I really like it here. I would love to attend here myself. Maybe one day I’ll send my children here! On a serious note, I regret not telling my dad every day how grateful I am to him. Remember your parents, because thanks to them we can have really cool lives,” she said.

“In this day and age, when there is so much pressure put on you, successful people have the right people around them. Whatever you do, I count on you to surround yourself with good people. Without them I wouldn’t be where I am, so do the same,” she added.

😂 @iga_Świątek 👏

Of course we have a 🎓 for you‼️

👉🏻 https://t.co/ISbvYvtprk pic.twitter.com/7Q9E4k016a

— Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) June 14, 2023

“Be persistent, courageous and open. Remember to take care of yourself. When I was younger, it was difficult for me to talk openly about what I wanted to achieve. I became a much better person when I finally broke through. Don’t be afraid to ask for help and talk about important things,” she told the graduates.

When you graduated online during covid and didn't get a proper graduation, you join in of course! 🎓

Hats off to the @rnadalacademy graduates and @iga_Świątek 😅pic.twitter.com/OmCnGEWtf5

— wta (@WTA) June 14, 2023

Finally, the Polish player encouraged everyone to use this special day to have fun and celebrate. She also asked for a graduation cap as when she graduated from high school during the coronavirus pandemic, she did not have the opportunity to throw her cap up in the air; the organizers duly granted her wish.