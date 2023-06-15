Scientists develop synthetic human embryos without eggs or sperm

In a major scientific breakthrough scientists have developed human embryos using stem cells with a method that negates the need for eggs or sperm.

The synthetic embryos are modelled on those found in the earliest stages of human development. Some scientists claim that the breakthrough will provide a crucial insight into genetic disorders and the causes of recurrent miscarriage.

However, the development raises major ethical and legal concerns as there are few significant legal restrictions in most countries concerning the lab-grown entities.

The models neither have a beating heart nor the beginnings of a brain, but they have cells to form the placenta, yolk sac and the embryo itself.

Speaking at a plenary address on Wednesday at the International Society for Stem Cell Research’s annual meeting in Boston, Professor Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz, of the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology said: “We can create human embryo-like models by the reprogramming of [embryonic stem] cells.”

Although most current legislation does not cover the synthetic embryos, it is at least illegal to implant them into a person’s womb, and it is not yet known whether they could continue maturing beyond the earliest stages of development.

Motivation for the development

According to British outlet The Guardian, the scientists working on the experiment wish to understand the ‘black box’ period of development. The law only permits the cultivation of embryos in the lab for up to 14 days. The course of development is subsequently tracked by looking at pregnancy scans and embryos donated for research.

“The idea is that if you really model normal human embryonic development using stem cells, you can gain an awful lot of information about how we begin development, what can go wrong, without having to use early embryos for research,” Robin Lovell-Badge, the head of stem cell biology and developmental genetics at the Francis Crick Institute in London said.

Żernicka-Goetz’s team and a rival group at the Weizmann Institute in Israel have previously determined that stem cells from mice could be coerced to self-assemble into early embryo-like structures with an intestinal tract, the beginnings of a brain and a beating heart.

Those results have led to a race to apply this work into human models, and several teams have been able to replicate the very earliest stages of development.

The complete findings from the Cambridge-Caltech lab have not yet been published in a journal paper. But, speaking at the conference, Żernicka-Goetz described cultivating the embryos to a stage just beyond the equivalent of 14 days of development for a natural embryo.