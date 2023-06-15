Donald Tusk undisputed leader of the Polish opposition indicates poll

Leszek Szymanski/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of the biggest opposition party Civic Platform (PO), is seen as the clear leader of the opposition in Poland, a recent poll has shown.

According to the results of an IBRiS survey, commissioned by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper and published in its Thursday edition, as many as 61 percent of the respondents said that Donald Tusk was the clear leader of the opposition in Poland, and even 33 percent of governing party Law and Justice supporters felt this was true.

Taking the runner-up spot in the poll was Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw and a senior PO member (18-percent backing), while Szymon Holownia, the leader of Poland 2050, took third place (4.1 percent).

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the leader of the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL), and Wlodzimierz Czarzasty, leader of The Left, did not receive any votes.

The survey was conducted on June 9-10 on a sample group of 1,000 Poles.