Kosovo bans entrance of vehicles bearing Serbia’s license plates

Kosovo on Wednesday banned all vehicles with Serbia’s license plates from entering its territory in response to the arrest of three of its border police officers by Serbia’s police, an interior ministry official told Reuters.



“With an aim to increase the security in all border crossings, we have decided to stop all vehicles with Serbia’s car plates to enter the territory of Kosovo,” said Nora Fetoshi, an adviser to the interior minister.

On Thursday, after the ban, queues of trucks were seen on Kosovo’s main border crossing with Serbia.br>

Frustrated and worried Serbian truck drivers were waiting at the Merdare border crossing point.

“I believe we need to come together and engage in a humane conversation to seek a compromise. It should not be about winning or losing, but rather we need to find a middle ground,” said Nenad Nastasijevic, a Serbian truck driver transporting automobile parts from Bulgaria.

“I belong to the generation of the former Yugoslavia, when all of this was a united territory. And now, what is happening? I’m at a loss for words,” added another unidentified driver, transporting sunflower oil from Hungary.

Kosovo-Serbia tensions

Tensions between the countries had increased again on Wednesday after three Kosovo police officers were detained by Serbian forces. Officials from Kosovo and Serbia gave different locations for the arrest, accusing each other of crossing the border illegally.

The detentions were the latest in a series of developments that have raised tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, sparking fears of renewed violence between the former wartime foes.

Also on Wednesday, the European Union said it had agreed punitive measures on Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s government, accusing him of failing to take steps to defuse the broader crisis.

Kurti demanded the release of the three officers. He said they had been arrested 300 meters inside Kosovan territory, near the border with Serbia.

But Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić said the three were arrested “as far as 1.8 kilometers” inside Serbian territory near the village of Gnjilica. He also accused Kurti of inciting conflicts.

Vučić said Belgrade was willing to submit all the evidence and accept an international inquiry into the arrests and that it could relocate some of its military currently stationed around five kilometers away from the boundary to garrisons inside Serbia to defuse tensions.