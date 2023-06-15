Kyiv already acts as NATO’s eastern flank: Ukraine’s Defense Minister

Ukraine already plays the role of NATO’s eastern flank, defending “democratic and civilized Europe against barbaric Russia,”said Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. He also added that Kyiv expects the NATO summit in Vilnius to clarify the prospects for membership.



“We have already achieved significant results in the fight against Russia thanks to our cooperation with Allied countries. We have already accumulated an extremely diverse arsenal of weapons and equipment. We have built logistic routes from NATO countries to our country, and they are very complex logistic routes. We have organized training programs in NATO countries. We will strengthen such cooperation also in the future,” Reznikov said in an interview published on Thursday with the Ukrainian editorial office of Voice of America.

He then added that the defense of Europe is not an “abstract concept” for Ukraine. “Now the whole country expects clarity on when and how we will become a full member of the Alliance,” he stressed.

Reznikov noted that Kyiv’s goal is “to do everything that lies within the competence of the defense ministry and the army” and to solve practical issues “to such an extent that Vilnius creates as much space as possible to make the necessary political decisions at the level of heads of state.”

On Thursday, Reznikov will attend a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine commission at the level of defense ministers. It will take place in Brussels, after the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, also known as the Ramstein group. The NATO summit will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12.