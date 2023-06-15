U.S., Weimar Triangle countries will shape new security architecture: Deputy FM

The Weimar Triangle countries, together with the U.S., will play a leading role in shaping the new security architecture after the war in Ukraine, with Poland not excluded from making the most important decisions, Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).



We should enable Ukraine to politically join the West: President Duda

Ukrainians want to politically join the Western community, and we should enable them to do so. Today, the Ukrainian authorities have a great…

see more

On Monday in Paris, the Weimar Triangle summit was held with the participation of President Andrzej Duda, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was asked whether the meeting in the French capital might herald the intensification of cooperation within the Weimar Triangle.

“I think that this (Weimar) Triangle, especially in terms of security architecture in Europe, will play an important role after the war. It is clear that these three countries are the ones that will play a leading role in shaping this new security architecture together with the Americans,” Wawrzyk said.

And this, as he said, means that Poland is not excluded from making the most important decisions for Europe’s security.

The Weimar Triangle was established in 1991 by the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and Poland on the premise that these three nations held a shared perspective on the future of Europe.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also asked how he assessed the current attitude of Germany and France towards Central and Eastern Europe, the war in Ukraine and the authorities in the Kremlin. According to Wawrzyk, the Germans and the French “have undergone a transformation, but it is probably not finished yet.”

“I would like Germany, for example in relation to GDP, to help Ukraine militarily as much as Poland does, and this is still not happening. So Germany still has a long way to go to complete this reorientation of its approach to Russia,” said the deputy chief of Polish diplomacy.

He also added that Poland is also constantly talking to partners from France and convinces them, among other things, that it is impossible to build security in Europe without the United States, as evidenced by American support for Ukraine.

Weimar Triangle states’ common interests



On Monday, at a joint press conference with President Macron and Chancellor Scholz, President Duda stressed that Poland, Germany and France are “today absolutely united by a common interest.”

“Not only are we all members of the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance, but above all, we all stand very firmly with Ukraine today with one absolute awareness, namely that Russia cannot win this war,” he said.

The French president said that all three countries are united, determined “that Ukraine’s victory will contribute to a common project of peace and security for the European continent.”

The German chancellor said that the leaders of the three “send a very important signal of how trusted and close the cooperation of France, Poland and Germany is in Europe.”

“The Weimar Triangle is of great importance to our three countries,” Scholz said.