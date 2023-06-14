We will not agree to the forced intake of migrants: Polish gov’t spokesman

On Thursday, EU interior ministers adopted a negotiating position on the Union’s migration regulations reform. This position will form the basis for negotiations between the Council Presidency and the European Parliament.



“We will not agree to the forced intake of migrants because it will intensify migratory movements in Europe. If sanctions are imposed on us, we will challenge them in all possible EU procedures in this regard,” Müller announced.

As he stated, in private discussions, the prime ministers of other EU countries are in praise of Poland’s migration policy. “I see the decisions that are currently being made as a way to address current problems, but also as a concern that the pressure from liberal-leftist media in Europe will not allow for an effective defense of the EU’s southern border against further waves of migration,” he said.

Müller emphasized that the Polish government “wants to look at the migration problem in a long-term way. However, Western Europe wants to solve its problems here and now because its citizens already see that it is a problem. We do not agree with this, and we will oppose it,” he added.

The migration pact includes, among other things, a system of “mandatory solidarity.” It means that although “no member state will ever be required to carry out relocations,” a “minimum annual number of relocations from member states from which the majority of people enter the EU to member states less exposed to this type of arrival will be established.”

This number has been set at 30,000. “However, the minimum annual financial contribution will be set at 20,000 euros per relocation. These numbers can be increased if necessary, and situations in which solidarity is not expected in a given year will also be taken into account,” the statement from the EU Council reads.

Poland and Hungary voted against supporting the so-called migration pact. In relation to this position, PiS deputies submitted a resolution in the Sejm expressing strong opposition to the proposed EU mechanisms for relocating migrants.

The government spokesman was asked about this matter on TVP Info on Wednesday. “We believe that decisions of this kind, which the EU is currently pushing, will encourage gangsters, smugglers, and human traffickers who are currently illegally transporting people from Africa and Arab countries to the EU to continue their activities. This is short-term policy on the part of the EU, and we are openly talking about it,” said Müller.

According to him, the EU’s migration policy is ill-considered and could cause massive migratory movements. “We are advocates of the EU, and in particular Western European countries, bearing the costs of systemic solutions and creating appropriate living conditions on the spot in Africa,” he said.

He announced that the Polish government would not agree to the forced intake of migrants.