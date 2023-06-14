In ‘help’ of flood victims Russia hands out passports: Head of the Kherson Region

“Over there, on the occupied side, there is significantly more water. Houses are submerged up to their roofs. The worst part is that there is no help, no support there, only repression, the handing out of Russian passports, and transportation to Voronezh,” said Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Military Administration, when asked by Polish Press Agency (PAP) about the information from the occupied territories.



The Ukrainian authorities reported that the Russians blew up the dam on the Dnieper River in Nova Kakhovka on June 6th. The flood primarily affected lands that are occupied by Russian forces.

“The situation is worse on the other side of the river. Our right side of the Dnieper is situated higher, so it is calmer here. Over there, the situation is much more tragic because there are more flooded areas,” he pointed out.

According to the official, on the side controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, 32% of the land is submerged, while on the side occupied by the Russians, it is as much as 68% of the total area.

Despite the presence of occupying forces, Ukrainian volunteers from the right, western bank of the Dnieper are undertaking evacuation efforts on the left bank. These operations are very risky due to Russian shelling.

“Evacuation missions are being carried out, but they are very dangerous. On Sunday, three people were killed during an evacuation, and many were wounded. The Russians simply opened fire on the volunteers and elderly people who were just in boats,” explained the official.

According to his account, the volunteers managed to evacuate 130 people, including children, from the occupied side. They have been placed in hospitals, dormitories, and boarding schools in Kherson, where they receive food and clothing. They will be distributed to other cities in Ukraine later on.

When asked about the needs of the oblast related to the flood, Prokudin replied they change every day.

“The needs change every day. We have just come from one of the municipalities that was completely flooded. Houses are destroyed, there are no walls, and people have lost everything. They need everything, from dishes and bedding to basic equipment. Their homes don’t even have walls,” he reported.

In Kherson and other towns in the oblast where the water level has already receded, there is a lack of workers to remove the post-flood damage. “People work under shelling because projectiles keep coming from the other side,” he emphasized.

Prokudin expressed gratitude for the support that Poland has been providing to Ukraine during the flood and throughout the entire invasion by Russia since February of last year.

“We are receiving a lot of help from Poland, not just from Kherson but from the whole of Ukraine. We have become two nations that are very close to each other,” said the head of the Kherson Military Administration.