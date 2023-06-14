Aleksandr Dugin, “Putin’s Brain” now under criminal charges

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has pressed criminal charges against the chief of the pro-Kremlin international organization Eurasian Movement, Aleksandr Dugin, who is widely known as one of the main ideologues of the so-called “Russian world” concept.

“The figure is one of the key ideologues of Russia’s aggressive policy and the genocide of the Ukrainian people. In his numerous speeches, print, and publications, he has been denying the very existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state for more than 10 years, calling for its armed capture by Russian troops,” the statement of the SBU press office reads.

Dugin was among the first to publicly defend Russia’s invading force and legitimize war crimes against Ukraine at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

SBU said that linguistic analysis proves the charges against Dugin. Dugin has been nicknamed “Putin’s brain”, though his actual influence over Russia’s dictator remains disputed.

According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram, the propagandist has been writing and circulating content on the Vkontakte social network since May 2022, in which he called for “liberation” of the entire country of Ukraine, not just Kherson region or Donbas, and for creation of a “New State, a real Empire, with a mission and Spirit, the Orthodox Kingdom” together with Russia.

“Ukraine as a state has no geopolitical meaning, no particular cultural import or universal significance, no geographic uniqueness, no ethnic exclusiveness,” Dugin wrote in his 1997 book “Foundations of Geopolitics”.

The suspect publicly called for destroying Ukraine and its inhabitants “to the last”, and to launch missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, including downtown Kyiv. Dugin has been charged for encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and encouraging genocide.

Dugin has long advocated for the reabsorption of Ukraine into Russia and has long hypothesized about a never-ending conflict between Russia and the West. Experts claim that the Kremlin and Putin’s recent statements have repeated his terminology and expansionist views of Russia’s place in the globe. During the 2008 Russia-Georgia War and the 2014 Ukrainian Civil War, he was active in territories controlled by the separatists.

The SBU said they are taking extensive measures to bring the offender to account because he is evading the law on Russian soil.

Dugin’s daughter, Daria Dugina, was killed in August 2022 in a car explosion, which supposedly was meant to hit her father. She was the chief editor of a Russian disinformation website itself under U.S. sanctions, and had also been deeply supportive of Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.