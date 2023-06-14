You are here
World Today: Questions on Sweden’s accession to NATO

Sweden is still in the queue to be finally accepted into NATO. Turkey and Hungary hold the deciding votes. Will this be resolved before the Vilnius summit next month, or will it widen any fissures . TVP World invited Edward Hunter Christie, former NATO official, and Adam Michalski, Junior Fellow at the Center of Eastern Studies’ Department for Turkey, Caucasus, and Central Asia.

