Sweden is still in the queue to be finally accepted into NATO. Turkey and Hungary hold the deciding votes. Will this be resolved before the Vilnius summit next month, or will it widen any fissures . TVP World invited Edward Hunter Christie, former NATO official, and Adam Michalski, Junior Fellow at the Center of Eastern Studies’ Department for Turkey, Caucasus, and Central Asia.
World Today: Questions on Sweden’s accession to NATO
Sweden is still in the queue to be finally accepted into NATO. Turkey and Hungary hold the deciding votes. Will this be resolved before the Vilnius summit next month, or will it widen any fissures . TVP World invited Edward Hunter Christie, former NATO official, and Adam Michalski, Junior Fellow at the Center of Eastern Studies’ Department for Turkey, Caucasus, and Central Asia.