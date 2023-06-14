Sweden ‘no safe haven for terrorists’, assert negotiators at Turkey talks

Sweden is “no safe haven for terrorism,” Swedish negotiators said on Wednesday as Turkey said it would not agree to Sweden’s NATO membership bid at a summit next month unless it puts a stop to anti-Turkey protests.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was quoted as saying Ankara cannot approach Sweden’s NATO bid positively while “terrorists” were protesting in Stockholm.

Sweden’s chief negotiator Oscar Stenström said the talks with Turkish officials had been good and that discussions aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections would continue, though no fresh date was yet set.

In justifying its objections to Swedish membership, Turkey has accused Stockholm of harboring members of Kurdish militant groups it considers to be terrorists.

Sweden says it has upheld its part of a deal struck with Turkey in Madrid aimed at addressing Ankara’s security concerns, including bringing in a new anti-terrorism law this month. It says it is keeping to national and international law on extraditions.

In March, Turkey ratified Finland’s bid for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but is still objecting to Sweden joining the alliance, as does Hungary.