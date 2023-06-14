Lebanon’s crisis deepens as presidential vote collapses

On Wednesday, the powerful Hezbollah group and its allies thwarted a rival bid to elect a top IMF official as Lebanon’s president, escalating sectarian tensions and dimming prospects for preventing the state’s collapse.



Shi’ite factions in Lebanon impede presidential vote, deepening political crisis

Four years after Lebanon went into a financial meltdown that marks its worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war, parliament failed for the 12th time to elect someone to fill the post reserved for a Maronite Christian under the country’s sectarian system.

The standoff has opened a fresh sectarian fault line, pitting the Iran-backed, heavily armed Shi’ite Muslim Hezbollah against Christian factions, including its own ally, Gebran Bassil, who endorsed IMF official Jihad Azour for president.

Neither Azour nor Hezbollah-backed candidate Suleiman Frangieh came close to winning the 86 votes needed to win in a first round vote. Azour, the IMF’s Middle East Director and an ex-finance minister, won the support of 59 of 128 lawmakers.

Frangieh secured 51.

Hezbollah and its allies then withdrew from the session, denying the two-thirds quorum required for a second vote, in which 65 votes were enough for victory.

Shi’ite Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally, did not schedule a new session. It leaves Lebanon with no immediate way of filling a post that has been vacant since the term of Hezbollah-allied President Michel Aoun ended in October.

Lebanese political sources have anticipated that a new detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran could play out in Lebanon, but say they have not yet sensed pressure as other issues – including the Yemen war – taking precedence.

Washington is concerned by the stalemate and wants to see a president elected who can unlock IMF support for Lebanon, but it is up to the country’s leaders to resolve the crisis, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

“We believe that Lebanon’s leaders and their elites must stop putting their own interests and ambitions above the people of their country,” Miller said at a press briefing.

Sectarian tensions



“You can’t stay in this situation,” said Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center, noting forthcoming state decisions included agreeing on a replacement for central bank governor Riad Salameh, who faces corruption charges, which he denies. His term ends in July.

Lebanon has been without a fully empowered cabinet since parliamentary elections last year.

Hezbollah unleashed fierce rhetoric against Azour, describing him as a candidate for confrontation.

Lebanon’s Shi’ite Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan dialed up the attacks without naming Azour, accusing him of being backed by Israel and saying “a president with an American stamp will not be allowed”.

Azour has said he wants national unity and reforms.

He had been finance minister from 2005 to 2008, a period of political conflict pitting a government backed by the West and Saudi Arabia against Hezbollah-led opponents aligned with Damascus. That crisis culminated in conflict in 2008, with Hezbollah seizing much of Beirut.

The financial crisis was caused by decades of corruption and profligate spending by ruling politicians whose vested interests have obstructed any steps towards addressing it.

The cabinet passed a recovery roadmap in May 2022, despite objections by Hezbollah ministers. The IMF has criticized Lebanon for making very slow progress in implementing reforms.