You are here
Home > News > World News: Russian nukes enter Belarus

World News: Russian nukes enter Belarus

Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka has said that Russian tactical nuclear weapons have entered the country and are now being deployed to their designated positions. Meanwhile, Russian missiles have once again rained down on Ukrainian cities. Today’s guest was Sascha Ostanina, with whom we discussed the recent Russian-Belarusian nuclear moves.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top