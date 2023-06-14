Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka has said that Russian tactical nuclear weapons have entered the country and are now being deployed to their designated positions. Meanwhile, Russian missiles have once again rained down on Ukrainian cities. Today’s guest was Sascha Ostanina, with whom we discussed the recent Russian-Belarusian nuclear moves.
World News: Russian nukes enter Belarus
