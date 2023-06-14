Polish MEP slams EU for forced migrant relocation mechanism

Speaking on behalf of the European Conservatives and Reformists, (ECR) faction, Polish MEP Patryk Jaki responded to the EU’s recent efforts to conclude a so-called migration deal, which introduces de facto forced relocation of migrants. “Why do you want to push migrants to those countries that don’t want them?” he put forward to them.



Jaki called into question the entire migration deal, noting that in all official resolutions and statements, EU institutions claim that taking in migrants would be a great solution that culturally “enriches” host countries.

“Then why do you want to get rid of migrants and ‘squeeze’ them into countries that don’t want them at all? The answer is simple. Because you lie about it [the “enrichment],” he told the EP-ruling parties, pointing out that, according to statistics, forced relocation of migrants amounts to “more rape, crime, security spending and higher unemployment.”

As pointed out by him, if Poland does not accept a certain quota of African migrants, the EU would impose a EUR 20.000 penalty for each of them. Meanwhile, for each admitted refugee from Ukraine, Brussels has by comparison given Warsaw just EUR 200.

“How do you value Ukrainians, real war refugees, less than migrants from Africa? What is this, if not racism? I appeal to you to come to your senses,” the Polish MEP stressed.

According to data, over 12 million Ukrainian refugees, mostly women and children, have arrived in Poland since the outbreak of the war. Since then, some have returned to their homeland.

New draft ignores past agreements, diplomat says

A senior EU diplomat told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that EU leaders at several summits in previous years have declared clearly that the reform of the asylum system can only take place by consensus.

“All this has been ignored both in the EC draft and by the Swedish presidency of the EU Council,” the source said.

There are many more doubts and questions about the EC draft and the Swedish presidency’s modus operandi. According to PAP sources, the issue was raised at the ambassadors’ meeting by Poland’s Permanent Representative to the EU Andrzej Sadoś.