‘Mitteleuropa – is it just history?’ conference on Germany’s regional influence

According to the concept of Mitteleuropa, created in 1915 by German politician Friedrich Naumann, it was the culture that was to be Germany’s means of influence in the region. This concept, implemented after 1990, has succeeded, according to participants of Wednesday’s conference “Mitteleuropa – is it just history?” organized by the Pilecki Institute in Warsaw.



The event, opened by the director of the Pilecki Institute, Prof. Magdalena Gawin, was attended by Prof. Grzegorz Kucharczyk from the Institute of History of the Polish Academy of Sciences and the Pilecki Institute, Prof. Bogdan Musiał and Prof. Stanislaw Żerko, a representative of the Western Institute.

Poles were to be ‘culturally influenced’

“The point of reference for today’s conference… is Friedrich Naumann’s book ‘Mitteleuropa – a new order in the Heart of Europe’ (1915), the first Polish translation of which was recently published by the Pilecki Institute. Until now, the Polish reader has not had the opportunity to read it in its entirety. It is a very important read, in which Naumann created a certain concept of German domination over Central and Eastern Europe. It was not to be based on military action, genocide, Germanization and military conquest, as we associate with history, but rather on cultural influence. It was the culture that was to be the means of influence in the region,” – Prof. Kucharczyk told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

“According to Naumann, what mattered above all was for Germany to maintain its influence and control over the region. The Poles were not to be Germanized, but culturally influenced. During the conference, we considered what these successive iterations of ‘Mitteleuropa’ looked like in the 20th century. With the participants of the debate, we wondered whether in our time we are dealing with a new version, a kind of ‘Mitteleuropa 2.0’, and whether these concepts are being implemented today,” he added.

“Europe has changed, Poland is independent, but nevertheless it is worth considering whether Naumann’s vision of building Germany’s hegemony without drastic methods, but with the use of so-called soft power, is currently being realized before our eyes”, the professor pointed out.

A ‘combination of hatred and admiration’

Prof. Grzegorz Kucharczyk of the Institute of History of the Polish Academy of Sciences and the Pilecki Institute stressed that Naumann was not affiliated with any of the great political formations that made up the Wilhelminian Reich of the early 20th century, the political mainstream of the time. “He did not belong to the faction of national liberals, nor to the conservatives. His main goal was the domination of central Europe through ‘soft’ means with culture at the forefront. He was a German patriot and believed that in order for the Reich to dominate this part of the continent, it was necessary to develop patterns of imperial policy. Germany was to become an imperial nation like Great Britain at the time,” he assessed during the debate concluding the conference.

“It is clear that his view of British imperial policy was a kind of ‘Hassliebe’ – a combination of hatred and admiration for the way in which the British rulers subjugated and managed the empire of the time. He understood that ‘Mitteleuropa’ could not exist without the Poles, and was critical of the brutal policies that were practiced against them in the Prussian partition,” he explained.

A new opening

Prof. Musiał denoted Naumann’s concept as “civilized imperialism.” According to him, “it has been implemented in Eastern Europe after 1990, i.e. since the fall of communism and the reunification of Germany.”

“The concept dates back to the time when Germany was a superpower and thought in a superpower way. After World War I, Germany pursued a different concept – ‘Rapallo’ or Berlin’s cooperation with Communist Russia against Poland. After 1990, there was a new opening towards the East, Russia and the region. After World War II, Germany has given up territorial expansion, was controlled by the US and British troops stationed there, but still wanted to influence politics in the region. The key issue here was economics,” he said.

“The modern means to the goal set out in 1915 by Naumann was to influence through various institutions, foundations and other organizations of cooperation, and to educate and subordinate to their interests a certain part of the political elite that implements the German vision in Poland and other countries in the region. De facto this concept implemented after 1990 has succeeded,” he concluded, adding that “Poland was partially colonized.”

A different approach

Warsaw University lecturer Prof. Grala said that “Naumann’s book is a projection of what Germany should do to take its place in the concert of powers – to become an empire, which he compared with the British and Russian empires.”

“German circles from under the Hakat sign reacted reluctantly to his work. It was a different way of thinking. That, by the way, is the importance of Neumann, that he broke with arch-conservative and nationalist thinking and replaced it with communitarian thinking. What’s more – he considered Russia, not as an ally, but as an opponent and rival for Germany. This is a completely different approach, relative to what we see today in Germany’s relations with Russia. Naumann believed that Russia should be pushed out of this part of Europe,” he noted.

The ‘Mitteleuropa’ concept

Friedrich Naumann (1860-1919) was a German Protestant clergyman, politician and publicist. He was active in several parties, had served in parliament, and was elected the first chairman of the German Democratic Party. He was one of the key figures of German liberalism in the early 20th century.

His “Mitteleuropa” concept, establishing Germany’s dominance between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas, provides the modern reader with an example of how German elites of the time had thought about the entire region.